Rose Bowl cricket ground T20 records: The Rose Bowl Southampton cricket ground T20 records and highest innings total

Rose Bowl cricket ground T20 records and stats: Southampton will be hosting a T20I after just over 12 months.

The first T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England will be played in Southampton tomorrow. Having last hosted an England-Sri Lanka T20I in June 2021, The Rose Bowl will be hosting an international match after just over 12 months.

England, who’ve played each one of the nine T20Is at this venue, have won six and lost three matches over the years. India, on the other hand, have played two Test matches and ODIs each here but will be playing their first-ever T20I on Thursday.

Although he has led England in 14 white-ball matches in the last six years, this particular match will kick-start England captain Jos Buttler’s tenure as a permanent captain in limited-over matches. Returning to action after missing the recently concluded Birmingham Test due to COVID-19, India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the team for the first time in and against England.

Rose Bowl cricket ground T20 records

Barring the first position, all the Top Six batters in the list of highest T20I run-scorers in Southampton belong to the home team. While four out of these five are active cricketers, two out of these four will be playing the first T20I tomorrow.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Aaron Finch (AUS) 4 281 156 70.25 182.46 1 0 Jos Buttler (ENG) 5 221 77* 110.5 148.32 0 2 Dawid Malan (ENG) 4 205 76 51.25 145.39 0 2 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 6 183 60* 45.75 130.71 0 3 Marcus Trescothick (ENG) 2 113 72 56.5 118.94 0 1

Moeen Ali (45), Jason Roy (28) and Liam Livingstone (14) have also played Southampton T20Is in the past but without leaving any significant mark.

Not exactly same but slightly similar to batters, one of the highest T20I wicket-takers at the Ageas Bowl will be playing this match. Among others who will be playing tomorrow, David Willey (4), Sam Curran (2), Livingstone (1) and Ali (1) have T20I wickets at this venue to their names.

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Paul Collingwood (ENG) 2 6 5 5 6 Adil Rashid (ENG) 5 6 18.16 6.41 17 Chris Jordan (ENG) 6 6 25.83 7.2 21.5 Ashton Agar (AUS) 3 5 18.8 7.83 14.4 Mark Wood (ENG) 4 5 26 8.12 19.2

Highest innings total in T20Is at The Rose Bowl