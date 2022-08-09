Rudi Koertzen death reason: Rudi Koertzen son and wife and family details

Rudi Koertzen death reason: The SportsRush brings you the family details of the late South African umpire Rudi Koertzen.

Former ICC Elite Panel Umpire Rudi Koertzen died at the age of 73. He was quite famous amongst cricket lovers for his slow finger action. Rudi Koertzen was born in 1949 in Knysna, Cape Province, South Africa. He used to play league cricket for South African railways, before switching to umpiring in 1981.

He made his umpiring debut on 9 December 1992 against India in an ODI match at Port Elizabeth, he made his test debut in the same month against India at the very same venue. Koertzen became a full-time ICC umpire in 1997 and was one of the original members of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.

Koertzen finished his career with 209 ODIs and 108 tests. He was nominated for the ICC Umpire of the Year award in 2005 and 2006. On 9th June 2010, he stood in his final ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. His last test was in July 2010 between Pakistan and Australia.

Rudi Koertzen death reason

Rudi Koertzen was returning to his home from Cape Town after playing golf with his friends over the weekend, but he died in a car crash. Rudi Koertzen Jr, son of Rudi Koertzen told Algoa FM News that his father died on the spot.

“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friend, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf”, Koertzen Jr said.

Saddened at the tragic loss of Rudi Koertzen. What a wonderful friend and umpire. Honest, forthright and loved the game. Shared many a beer at the bar talking cricket with him. RIP my friend. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) August 9, 2022

Rudi Koertzen son and wife and family details

Koertzen’s wife’s name is Hyla, and they have two daughters and two sons. After his test game as umpire, he lauded the role of his wife in his cricketing journey.

“My wife [Hyla] has been everything. While I have been travelling she has been the housewife, the maid, the gardener, if we are doing renovations to the house she will take charge and make all the arrangements and I’m very thankful to her,” Rudi Koertzen said.

Talking about his children, Koertzen said that all of his children are cricket lovers, and whenever he goes home, the television is always on with someone watching cricket.

“They have followed my career with a passion and they eat, drink, and sleep cricket. Whenever I go home there is always a television on and someone will be watching cricket.” Koertzen added.