Cricket

“Sachin had a specific plan in mind and he told all the players to attack Warne”: Balvinder Singh Sandhu reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s plan of stopping Shane Warne in 1998

"Sachin had a specific plan in mind and he told all the players to attack Warne": Balvinder Singh Sandhu reveals Sachin Tendulkar's plan of stopping Shane Warne in 1998
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Ray Allen grabbed my head and the first thing we did was dap each other up”: Kevin Garnett hints towards him burying the hatchet at NBA75 with the former Celtics sharpshooter 
Next Article
India pink ball Test matches: List of India day night Test matches
Cricket Latest News
India pink ball Test matches: List of India day night Test matches
India pink ball Test matches: List of India day night Test matches

India pink ball Test matches: The Indian men’s cricket team will be playing its fourth…