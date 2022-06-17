“Same kind of display is missing”: R P Singh questions Rishabh Pant contrary returns in Tests and T20Is

R P Singh questions Rishabh Pant: The former Indian pacer is finding reasons behind stand-in captain’s indifferent form across formats.

During the fourth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India in Rajkot, India captain Rishabh Pant not only lost a fourth consecutive toss but also registered his fourth mediocre batting performance in a row.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the fourth over, Pant was required to stitch a rescue act with India losing their top-order without a lot of success tonight. While Pant appeared to have made it a point to spend time in the middle, the 23-year old player failed to convert a slow start into something meaningful for the team.

As a result, it was in the 13th over when Pant’s attempt of slogging a wide Keshav Maharaj delivery resulted in him lobbing a simple catch to Dwaine Pretorius at short third-man. Having scored 17 (23) at a dismal strike rate of 73.91, Pant disappointed his fans yet again.

In four innings this series, Pant has scored 57 runs at an average and strike rate of 14.25 and 105.55 respectively. Leading for the first time in international cricket, Pant hasn’t been able to finding his timing at all in this series.

R P Singh questions Rishabh Pant contrary returns in Tests and T20Is

Former India fast bowler Rudra Pratap Singh took to social media platform Twitter to express concerns around Pant’s T20I form. Known for his hard-hitting skills, Pant hasn’t been able to justify his potential in the shortest format at the highest level.

With him doing quite well in Test cricket, many experts have failed to understand why Pant hasn’t delivered in a format which is more suited to his style of play. Questioning the same with respect to Pant’s returns in T20Is, even RP Singh is seeking answers like bountiful other Indian fans.

#Pant is so destructive in Test but same kind of display is missing in T20. Why? #INDvSA #SAvsIND #Cricket — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 17, 2022

In 41 T20I innings, Pant’s 740 runs have come at an average of 23.12 and a strike rate of 123.95 with the help of three half-centuries.