Sanju Samson brother name: Sanju Samson wife and family details

Sanju Samson wife: The Indian wicket-keeper batter had met his wife during his college days at Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.

India and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Sanju Samson is currently into the 12th year of his competitive cricket. Samson, 27, had first represented Kerala in a T20 for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy back in 2011.

Samson, who was all of 16 years back then, wouldn’t have tasted success at such an early stage of his life had it not been for the immense sacrifices made by his family.

Born in Kerala, Samson had spent a large part of his childhood in Delhi due to his father’s police job in the national capital. Speaking to Gaurav Kapur in the recently released episode of Breakfast With Champions, Samson revealed how he had started playing cricket at the age of 5-6.

With Samson not making a mark in junior age-group cricket in Delhi primarily due to the cut-throat competition there, his father didn’t hesitate before taking a bold decision of returning to Kerala for his sons’ better cricketing future. What followed was the family relocating to their native state in a bid to present more cricketing opportunities to their sons.

Samson, who himself wasn’t very convinced about the prospect of representing India initially, also talked about how his brother was always confident about him playing for India. It was as a 20-year old that Samson debuted for India in a T20I under Ajinkya Rahane (then Rajasthan teammate) in Zimbabwe.

A college student at the time of his national debut, Samson had met his wife at the same college, i.e., Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. It was only after dating for a few years that Samson and wife Charulatha Ramesh tied the knot to each other in 2018.

Sanju Samson wife and family details

Father – Samson Viswanath (Former Delhi Police Constable)

Mother – Ligy Viswanath (Homemaker)

Wife – Charulatha Ramesh (Entrepreneur)

Brother (elder) – Saly Samson