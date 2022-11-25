Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI pitch report

Hamilton’s Seddon Park is ready to host the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series between India and New Zealand on Sunday. After a high-scoring match at Eden Park in Auckland, the track at Seddon Park will be looked at with great interest in the 2nd ODI match.

New Zealand proved that they are a different beast in their home conditions. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham are the pillars of the ODI squad, and they proved their class in the 1st ODI match yet again. The bowling of the side looks settled as well, and they would want to seal the series here.

India lost the first ODI match, and this match will be a do-or-die one for them. The batters of the side were decent in the first match, but they need to improve their S/R as high-scoring matches are common in New Zealand. Deepak Chahar may get a place in this match due to his swing bowling.

Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report

The Seddon Park in Hamilton is another track in New Zealand that is excellent for batting, and the batters will enjoy their time out there in the middle. Compared to Eden Park in Auckland, it is a conventional cricket stadium, so the dimensions of this ground are not that awkward.

This is a beautiful batting track with a good amount of bounce, and the batters can trust the bounce to play their shots. The outfield of the ground is very quick, and the batters will get full reward for their good timing, whereas the boundaries are also not that big. Especially, the square boundaries will attract the batters.

The last ODI here was played between New Zealand and Netherlands earlier this year, where New Zealand scored 333 runs in the 1st innings and won the match by 115 runs at the end. It is surprising that the average 1st innings score here is 248 runs, it is a much better track than that.

This is an open ground, so the breeze will flow, and the pacers can take advantage in the initial few overs. Trent Boult, Tim Southee are Matt Henry are the top-3 wicket-takers, respectively, at this ground and two of them will play this game. Both captains will look to chase upon winning the toss.