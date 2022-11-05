Semi final World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures: When and where will T20 World Cup semi finals be played?

The Super-12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is coming to its end and the tournament is now heading toward the knockout stages. Out of 12 teams in the Super-12 stage, only four teams will qualify for the knockouts. Only New Zealand have officially sealed their spot in the semi-final so far.

England and Sri Lanka will face each other today and this match will decide the 2nd semi-finalist of the tournament. If England can beat Sri Lanka, they will go through, whereas a win for Sri Lanka will seal the semi-final berth for the defending champions Australia.

A total of 3 matches will be played on Sunday and those three matches will decide the next two semi-finalists. If India and South Africa can win their respective matches, they go through, or in case there is an upset, Pakistan can fancy their chances.

Semi final World Cup 2022 schedule and fixtures

The two semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on the 9th and 10th November, 2022. Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will be hosting the 1st semi-final, whereas the 2nd semi-final will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The winner of both these matches will play at the MCG in the Final on 13 November, 2022.

Job done as Australia’s first innings total isn’t enough to overtake New Zealand on NRR – the Kiwis are officially through! ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup #NZvIRE #AUSvAFG https://t.co/8TZ63glMW4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 4, 2022

The 1st semi-final in Sydney will be played between the Winner of Group 1 and the Runner-up of Group 2, whereas the 2nd semi-final will be played between the Winner of Group 2 and the Runner-up of Group 1. However, there is one catch in this. If Australia qualifies for the semi-final, they will play in Sydney no matter what the positioning is.

ICC have also made a new rule for the semi-final and final of the tournament that a minimum of 10 overs should be played in both innings in order to complete a match. According to the current DLS, 5-over per innings is enough, but that won’t be the case in the semi-final of the tournament.