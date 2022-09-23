“Shan Masood proved that”: Mohammad Amir believes Shan Masood can bat at any number in T20Is

Mohammad Amir believes Shan Masood: The former Pakistan speedster is impressed by this format’s rookie batter.

England are once again in the lead after winning the third T20I of their tour of Pakistan in Karachi tonight. A clinical victory for the visitors saw them shining across departments to put on display a pretty much one-sided victory.

Having won by 63 runs, England have registered their sixth-biggest T20I victory (by runs). Speaking to host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony, captain Moeen Ali hailed rookie batters for standing tall on their potential and bringing their Pakistan Super League experience into play.

“Brooky [Harry Brook], hopefully, he grows and becomes one of those top, top players. All got a bit of experience from the PSL. [Will] Jacks took it to the bowlers, the future for England cricket is amazing,” Ali said.

While Ben Duckett and Brook scored individual half-centuries in a winning cause, debutant Jacks had scored a stroke-filled 40 (22) at the top of the order. Readers must note that both Duckett and Jacks represent Islamabad United in the PSL. Brooks, on the other hand, is a Lahore Qalandars product even getting involved in a bizarre incident with his Qalandars teammate Haris Rauf on Friday.

Mohammad Amir believes Shan Masood can bat at any number in T20Is

An opening batter by default, Pakistan’s Shan Masood grabbed an opportunity of batting in the middle-order with both hands to be a lone positive among the hosts in this match.

Been playing international cricket for almost nine years now, Masood had made his T20I debut earlier this week. It was only his second innings in the shortest format that Masood brought up a maiden half-century to somehow steer Pakistan past the 150-run mark.

Known for his work ethic and stupendous run-scoring ability in domestic cricket, Masood has literally earned a T20I debut on the back of consistent performances for Multan Sultans and Derbyshire Falcons in the recent years.

Masood’s one-man show for Pakistan caught the attention of former fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who took to social media platform Twitter to highlight how the 32-year old player has proved a point by contributing in the middle-order.

wining or losing its a part of game but good player can bat on any number today @shani_official proved that 👍 👌. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 23, 2022

Masood, who scored 65*(40) with the help of three fours and four sixes, has hardly batted in the middle-order in his 11-year old T20 career. Brought into the team as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman, Masood might be seen batting at his No. 3 position during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.