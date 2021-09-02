Shardul Thakur batting: Shardul Thakur smashes Ollie Robinson for six to bring up fastest Test half-century in England

Shardul Thakur: The Indian fast bowler made the most of his time with the bat in hand scoring his second Test half-century.

During the first day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India fast bowler Shardul Thakur made the most of his time with the bat in hand registering his second Test half-century.

Batting only for the fifth time in Test cricket, Thakur’s fearless presence not just provided India with much-needed runs but also made England captain Joe Root think of ways to dismiss him.

After Root won the toss and chose to field in the morning session, his bowlers had reduced the visitors to 127-7. It was at this point in time that Thakur started to counter-attack to the extent that he ended up completing a half-century off just 31 deliveries.

On a surface which witnessed premier Indian batsmen struggling for runs, Thakur never gave the impression of getting his eyes in before playing his shots. Realizing the skills (or the lack of) of India’s No. 10 and 11, Thakur took the mantle in his own hands to use the long handle really well today.

Having hit a six and a four off England all-rounder Chris Woakes in the 59th over, Thakur repeated the feat in Ollie Robinson’s next over to complete his half-century.

Fastest 50 in Test International Cricket

It is worth mentioning that the record for the fastest Test half-century belongs to former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who had scored a 21-ball half-century against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Thakur, who has scored the second-fastest Test half-century for an Indian batsman, also scored the fastest-ever in England as he ended up scoring 57 (36) with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Shardul Thakur smashes Ollie Robinson for six to bring up fastest Test half-century in England

Twitter reactions on Shardul Thakur

What a 50 from Shardul!!! Fabulous counter attack… frustrating from an England perspective obviously, but compelling viewing! — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) September 2, 2021

Wowwwwww Batting is definitely not as easy as Shardul Thakur is making it ought to be Well played @imShard #lordthakur pic.twitter.com/x2VHQycLXh — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021

