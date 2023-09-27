Shardul Thakur, Who Currently Earns INR 10.75 Crore Per IPL Season, Was Once Happy To Warm The Bench For Kings XI Punjab

All-rounder Shardul Thakur is one of those players who represents India in all three formats of cricket nowadays. However, there was a time when Thakur was happy to warm the bench for an Indian Premier League franchise. Talking to Mid Day, Thakur had once revealed how disappointed he was after Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) released him midway into the ninth season of the IPL.

Advertisement

Thakur was signed by Punjab for a price of INR 20 lakh in 2014, but he could play just a single game across his first three IPL seasons. He was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker and the best bowler for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2015-16 with 41 wickets under his belt. Despite such a brilliant effort in India’s premier domestic competition, it was astonishing that Thakur was not a regular for Kings XI.

And it wasn’t as if the team in question comprised great Indian pacers or was doing exceedingly well to have no spot for Thakur between 2014-2016. A consistent campaigner for KXIP back in the day, Sandeep Sharma used to lead their pace attack at the time. Apart from him, the likes of Mohit Sharma and Lakshmipathy Balaji were there for a season each. Without a lot of success, Rishi Dhawan and Parwinder Awana were some other Indian pacers tried by the franchise.

Advertisement

Shardul Thakur Was Once Happy To Warm The Bench For Kings XI Punjab

Yet to bloom as a cricketer back then, Thakur’s IPL stock had fallen to such an extent that he was even satisfied in warming the bench for his franchise. Thakur, who was just 24 at the time, was desirous of being part of the squad because he was released by Punjab midway during IPL 2016.

Releasing reserve players or not taking them along for away matches was a regular custom followed by IPL franchises in the past. The general notion was that of serving smaller squad with quality arrangements. Thakur, however, felt that he could have learned a lot from the seniors by just being with them at training.

“It was surely not a waste of time. We have a good coaching staff and great team management as well. It is the feeling of being left out which is hurting me,” Thakur had told Mid Day as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “To bowl to different quality batsmen in the nets is, in itself, a tremendous learning experience. You learn a lot about your game. I feel they should have kept me [with the team].”

The Indian pacer was frustrated that he gave his all in the nets, but could never impress the team management. Thakur was subsequently transferred to Rising Pune Supergiants before the next season which proved out to be a massive development for his career. He managed to play 12 matches in IPL 2017 picking 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 and a strike rate of 20.81.

Shardul Thakur Is On An INR 10.75 Crore Deal With KKR

Chennai Super Kings won IPL 2021 with Thakur playing a massive role in a victorious campaign. He scalped 21 wickets in 16 matches and proved to be one of their crunch players. He was at an INR 2.60 crore contract with Chennai and considering a mega auction in 2022, a big deal was on the cards for him.

Advertisement

Thakur’s base price was INR 2 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction. Interestingly, Punjab initiated the bidding without any hesitation. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals then joined the race to sign Thakur. The Titans left the bidding war when it reached INR 4.4 crore. Delhi and Punjab fought till the end where Delhi acquired his services for INR 10.75 crore.

Readers must note that Thakur has been one of the few players who have been traded twice outside of the auction. Perhaps due to the price tag, his IPL 2022 performance for Delhi was well below par. As a result, DC then traded him to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023 for the very same contract price.