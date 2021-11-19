Sheffield Shield 2021-22: New South Wales vs Victoria game postponed due to positive Covid-19 case

Sheffield Shield 2021-22 game between New South Wales and Victoria got postponed due to positive Covid-19 case.

Sheffield Shield is the premier domestic tournament of Australia, and a piece of bad news came out of it on Friday. The game between New South Wales and Victoria got postponed due to Covid-19. Victorian all-rounder Will Sutherland returned a positive Covid test just an hour before the toss.

“In the course of routine Covid-19 testing, Will Sutherland has returned a test result which requires further analysis,” a Cricket Australia statement said.

“The Victorian team is currently self-isolating while this analysis and investigation takes place. Cricket Australia will provide further updates in due course.”

This is the first time in Australia that a professional game has been delayed due to a Covid positive result. All the players were fully vaccinated, but the necessary steps will be taken ahead. Earlier this season, Queensland and Tasmania Shield game in Brisbane was called off due to a community spread in the city.

However, none of the Ashes-bound players were playing in this game, so there is no threat over the Ashes bio-bubble.

Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Overview

Victoria have won both of their games this season, whereas New South Wales and South Australia are still in search of their first win. Western Australia have won two of their four games, whereas Queensland and Tasmania have won one of their four.

Usman Khawaja is the highest run-scorer of the season with 404 runs, whereas Phillipe is the 2nd highest scorer with 373 runs. Henry Hunt, who is the part of Australia-A squad has scored 340 runs in the tournament.

Mark Steketee is the highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets, whereas Kuhnemann is the 2nd highest with 17 wickets. Jhye Richardson has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament, whereas Boland has scalped 15 wickets. Richardson is a part of the Ashes 2021 squad, whereas Boland is a part of Australia-A.

The next Shield Game will be played between Western Australia and Tasmania from 21 November 2021.