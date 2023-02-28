Shere Bangla National Stadium ODI records: Mirpur Dhaka Cricket Ground ODI records and highest successful run chase

It is the nature of the beast named modern-day cricket that England played a Test match against New Zealand in Wellington today to follow it with an ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka tomorrow. Merely 24 hours will pass after the conclusion of England’s Test tour of New Zealand that England’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh will begin with a completely different squad.

Set to play international cricket in Bangladesh after more than six years, England have reached the country for three ODIs and as many T20Is to be played within the first two weeks of March. England, who will take the field with some notable absentees due to both logistical reasons and Pakistan Super League 2023, have won three out of their four Mirpur ODIs in the past.

As far as the hosts are concerned, they have participated in a total of 98 ODIs at the Shere Bangla National Stadium to win 50 and lose 47 over the years. Coming on the back of defeating India 2-1 in this format, Bangladesh should be brimming with confidence knowing how they have the capability of thumping England at home in spite of limited resources on paper.

Dhaka Cricket Ground ODI records

For a change in comparison to other venues across the globe, highest ODI run-scorers at this venue are all active cricketers namely Tamim Iqbal (2,795), Mushfiqur Rahim (2,646), Shakib Al Hasan (2,590), Mahmudullah (1,864) and Imrul Kayes (1,169).

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 83 2795 132 34.93 77.76 5 19 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 93 2646 125 35.75 78.91 3 15 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 87 2590 106 37.53 84.64 2 21 Mahmudullah (BAN) 81 1864 82* 35.84 78.51 0 15 Imrul Kayes (BAN) 33 1169 144 35.42 72.65 2 7

Highest wicket-takers in Mirpur ODIs are Shakib (129), Mashrafe Mortaza (94), Abdur Razzak (75), Rubel Hossain (65) and Mustafizur Rahman (48). With a couple of them being former cricketers, best bowlers at this stadium among active cricketers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 87 129 23.72 4.04 35.1 Rubel Hossain (BAN) 49 65 30.09 5.49 32.8 Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 23 48 15.12 3.93 23 Mahmudullah (BAN) 81 31 46.31 4.97 56 Shafiul Islam (BAN) 30 27 42.59 6.19 41.2

As far as English cricketers part of the current squad are concerned, Jos Buttler (120), Jason Roy (54), Adil Rashid (33), Chris Woakes (23) and James Vince (21) have scored some ODI runs here. Among bowlers, Rashid (6) and Woakes (2) have picked wickets in ODIs played at this stadium.

Highest innings totals at Shere Bangla National Stadium

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 370/4 50 India Bangladesh 2011 361/8 50 Australia Bangladesh 2011 330/4 47.5 India Pakistan 2012 330/8 50 India Pakistan 2008 329/7 49.5 Pakistan Bangladesh 2014

Out of the 230 ODI innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, 300-run mark has been breached only 14 times. Readers must note that teams batting first have won 54 Dhaka ODIs as compared to chasing teams winning 60 times.

India hold the record for the highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue for chasing down a 330-run target during an Asia Cup 2012 league match against Pakistan primary because of former captain Virat Kohli’s career-best knock in the format.