Shikhar Dhawan bat sponsor deal: SF bats price in India

Shikhar Dhawan bat sponsor deal: Indian opener has been batting with the SF bats in the ongoing series against England.

The Indian team dismantled the English side in the first match of the 3-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. After opting to bowl first, the pacers of the Indian team were at their best, and they bundled out the English side for just 110 runs in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah was at his very best, and he scalped <href=”https://thesportsrush.com/cricket-news-bumrah-6-wickets-video-jasprit-bumrah-best-odi-bowling-figures-highlights/”>six wickets with his pace bowling. Mohammed Shami took three wickets, whereas Prasidh Krishna took one solitary wicket. Jos Buttler was the highest run-scorer of the side with 30 runs under his belt.

Team India easily won the match by a huge margin of 10 wickets, courtesy of a brilliant partnership from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit scored a brilliant half-century with the bat, whereas Dhawan also played a stable innings to remain unbeaten until the end.

Shikhar Dhawan bat sponsor deal

Shikhar Dhawan has been batting with SF bat in the ongoing ODI match against England in London. He used to bat with MRF before, but he has now switched to SF. SF stands for SF STANFORD Cricket, and they are famous for manufacturing the products of the highest quality in cricket.

They have two types of bats listed on their website i.e. Kashmir Willow bats and English Willow bats. The price of English Willow is certainly on the higher end, whereas the Kashmir Willow bats are relatively economical. English Willow bats stars from INR 3305 and it goes up till INR 70000. The short handle-light weight Black Edition bat costs Rs 70,000.

Kashmir Willow bats are quite economical comparatively, and it ranges in between Rs 1910 to Rs 3375. Apart from bats, SF also produces gloves, pads, balls and kitbags as well. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, players like Mohammed Shami, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, etc also used SF products.