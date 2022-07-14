Shikhar Dhawan jersey number: Jasprit Bumrah jersey number and Dinesh Karthik jersey number

Shikhar Dhawan jersey number: The SportsRush brings you the details of jersey number of Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Dinesh Karthik.

The jersey numbers were first used in cricket in the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup, where the captain chose wore the jersey number one, and the other players wore numbers from 2-15. However, nowadays players can choose numbers according to their wish.

Some of the jersey numbers have become iconic as well with the players, such as number 7 is associated with MS Dhoni and 18 is associated with Virat Kohli. Let’s have a look at the jersey numbers of Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Dinesh Karthik.

Shikhar Dhawan jersey number

Shikhar Dhawan currently plays with jersey number 42 in both international cricket and the IPL. He used to play with the number 25 before, which was his lucky number and the birthday of his son as well. The reason behind changing from 25 to 42 is completely unknown.

Dhawan remained not out in the first ODI against England in the 1st ODI, and he has been a regular in just ODI format for the Indian team. He has scored 6315 ODI runs in 150 matches at an average of 45.76, courtesy of 17 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Jasprit Bumrah jersey number

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrahw wears number 93 in competitive cricket. In IPL 2021, he wore a special jersey number 100 on the occasion of his 100th match in the Indian Premier League.

Bumrah has been in brilliant form recently, where he scalped 6 wickets in the first ODI match. His figures of 6/19 in the last match were the third best ODI figures in India’s history. Bumrah has scalped 119 ODI wickets in 71 matches at an economy of 4.63.

You are the inspiration. Made me win with a spirit. Thank you for your guidance. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. #HappyGuruPurnima My Guru pic.twitter.com/wMRXzXW9xC — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2022

Dinesh Karthik jersey number

Dinesh Karthik wears jersey number 19 in limited overs cricket, he has previously worn jersey number 21 as well, and he revealed that time that 21 is the birthday of his wife as well.

Dinesh Karthik scored 330 runs in IPL 2022 at an excellent strike-rate of 183.33 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This performance earned him a recall in the side.