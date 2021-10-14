Cricket

“Sir Curtley has earned the right to speak”: Sir Viv Richards advises Chris Gayle to improve his performance instead of lashing out on Curtley Ambrose.

Sir Viv Richards has advised Chris Gayle to improve his performance, rather than lashing out on Curtley Ambrose. Richards believes Ambrose is a legend, and he is entitled to his opinion.
Rishikesh Sharma

