“Sir Curtley has earned the right to speak”: Sir Viv Richards advises Chris Gayle to improve his performance instead of lashing out on Curtley Ambrose.

Sir Viv Richards has advised Chris Gayle to improve his performance, rather than lashing out on Curtley Ambrose. Richards believes Ambrose is a legend, and he is entitled to his opinion.

West Indies will start their T20 World Cup campaign soon, but the news is all about controversies. The clash of words between Curtley Ambrose and Chris Gayle took the headlines, and now Sir Viv Richards has his say in the same.

Sir Viv Richards is a cricketing legend, and he has now expressed his views on the Gayle vs Ambrose saga.

Sir Viv Richards on Chris Gayle

In an interview with The Daily Observer Sports, Richards supported Curtley Ambrose. Viv Richards said, “It’s Curley’s honest opinion and he’s entitled to that and he is just as much as an achiever as Chris Gayle at the highest level.” “So when you hear it’s coming from an individual who would have also been an achiever and being a legend in the department of the sport we would have represented, you must have respect for that too”

He added, “If I was Chris, the best positive way I would look at it would be to set my mind on what I would like to accomplish because it is just not Curtley because there are so many folks who would have had their criticisms about Gayle”

Chris Gayle vs Curtley Ambrose Saga

Curtley Ambrose recently questioned the selection of Chris Gayle in the West Indian team, as his form has been poor. Chris Gayle, then lashed out at Curtley saying he has no respect for him. The clash of words between two legends caused a stir in the cricketing world.

The words of Sir Viv Richards will only ignite the matter, and the Universe Boss would want to prove himself in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Ironically the former WI stars like Viv and Ambrose could only get a reaction from Gayle because he’s probably the only active player left who saw them in their playing days Any current player under 35 wouldn’t care, the likes of Gayle would be their hero not 80s/90s guys — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) October 14, 2021

Sir Viv Richards Cricket Records

Sir Viv Richards is considered as one of the finest players ever and that’s why his words carry importance. He has scored 8540 test runs at an average of 50.23, whereas he scored 6721 ODI runs at 47.00. He also scored more than 36,000 First-Class and 16,000 runs in his career.