“Sir Ravi Jadeja you bloody rockstar”: Ravindra Jadeja 100 Twitter reactions England vs India Edgbaston Test

Ravindra Jadeja 100: The Indian all-rounder has celebrated his return to cricket with a maiden overseas Test century.

During the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test match between England and India in Birmingham, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored his third Test century; first away from home.

Resuming from his overnight score of 83*, Jadeja didn’t need to work a lot before regaining the same rhythm on Saturday. It was in the fifth over of the day that Jadeja hit England captain Ben Stokes for his first boundary of the day.

Facing Matthew Potts in the following over, Jadeja hit the right-arm bowler for successive boundaries to reach the three-figure mark. While the first boundary had come of an edge through the slips, the second one had come on the back of a well-timed cut.

Jadeja, who has been in terrific batting form in the last two years or so, didn’t shy away from celebrating in his quintessential sword celebration. While Jadeja and India would have wanted to continue for some more time, it wasn’t to be as veteran England pacer James Anderson bowled him in the 83rd over.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 with his team struggling at 98/5, Jadeja scoring 104 (194) with the help of 13 fours under overcast conditions had all the signs of a mind-blowing innings.

Ravindra Jadeja 100 Twitter reactions

Sir Jadeja brings out the sword once again ⚔️🔥 It's been a century of the highest order from #TeamIndia's star all-rounder 🤩💯 #ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DvIPNN6IEZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

So wonderful to see the batsman in @imjadeja soaring. No better all-rounder in test cricket today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2022

@imJadeja’s century may not have been as exhilarating as Pant’s, but no less in value for India. 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2022

Played Jadeja. The joy on the face of his team mates said it all. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2022

Sir Ravi Jadeja you bloody rockstar! Marvellous sir, marvellous. #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 2, 2022

Brilliant Ravindra Jadeja. Most improved batter in the last few years. What a knock. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 2, 2022

