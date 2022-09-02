“Son who earns the most, gets loved the most”: Mohammad Hafeez rants against India yet again; reckons BCCI gets motherly treatment solely because of their revenue-generating capacity

Mohammad Hafeez rants against India while claiming BCCI of receiving undue respect only because of their ability to generate revenue.

In a fresh dig taken at the Indian Cricket team and the BCCI in particular, former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has yet again decided to not mince with his words, while taking potshots at the most richest Cricket board this time around.

For those unaware, Hafeez had, post India’s victory against Hong Kong, faced some quite some flak from the India fans, after opining that Rohit Sharma might not be able to sustain himself as team India’s skipper in the T20 format.

During an interaction yet again with PTV Sports, the 41-year-old had the BCCI in the line of fire, claiming that the board’s ability to generate revenue for the other teams’ boards, despite also managing to rake in their own sponsors during other nation tours, makes them the most loved son of the ICC.

Mohammad Hafeez rants against India

The former Pakistani batter, also known as ‘The Professor’ amongst his former peers, exclaimed that the Indian Cricket board is like that son, which is loved and pampered no bound because he earns the most. He also added that India is favoured by the ICC not because they play better cricket than the other teams, but solely because they attract them the maximum revenue.

“I don’t know that much, but I know that the son who earns the most in a family gets loved the most, gets kissed all across his face. India is a revenue-generating country and even in any bilateral series across the world, they demand Indian sponsorship, and have it their way. Such aspects cannot be denied,” exclaimed Hafeez.

The anchor then interrupted and asked whether the ICC considers India as favourites because of their performance on the field or because they generate revenue, the 41-year-old remarked – “Ji, dusri baat. (It’s the second).”

