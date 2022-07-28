Sophia Gardens Cardiff T20 records: Cardiff ground T20 records and highest innings total

Sophia Gardens Cardiff T20 records: Sophia Gardens had last hosted white-ball matches during the last English summer.

The second T20I of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will be played in Cardiff tonight. Coming on the back of a clinical 41-run victory in the first T20I in Bristol as recent as last night, another victory for the hosts will seal their first white-ball series victory of this summer for them.

South Africa, who haven’t won a T20I in their last three completed matches, will have to register a much-improved performance than yesterday to draw level the series before the decider match on Sunday.

Having last hosted white-ball matches last summer, Sophia Gardens will be hosting its ninth T20I on Thursday. Having played all the previous eight T20Is here, England have maintained an impeccable unbeaten record on the back of eight consecutive wins. South Africa, on the other hand, had ended up on the losing side of their only T20I at this venue.

We are excited to host @englandcricket and @OfficialCSA in Vitality IT20 action tonight! A reminder !#CricketInCardiff pic.twitter.com/1Am0QNgFk1 — Sophia Gardens (@SophiaGardens) July 28, 2022

Sophia Gardens Cardiff T20 records

Highest run-scorers in Cardiff T20Is are Eoin Morgan (215), Jos Buttler (124), Alex Hales (97), Steve Smith (90) and Dawid Malan (89). A list of best T20I batters here among active cricketers is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Jos Buttler (ENG) 4 124 68* 41.33 133.33 Alex Hales (ENG) 3 97 58* 48.5 127.63 Steven Smith (AUS) 1 90 90 90 169.81 Dawid Malan (ENG) 3 89 78 29.66 141.26 Jason Roy (ENG) 5 87 36 17.4 116

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Sophia Gardens are Chris Jordan (6), Adil Rashid (5), Tim Bresnan (4), Dane Paterson (4) and Graeme Swann (4). A list of best T20I bowlers among active cricketers at this venue is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Chris Jordan (ENG) 5 6 27.66 8.3 20 Adil Rashid (ENG) 5 5 26.8 7.05 22.8 Dane Paterson (SA) 1 4 8 8 6 Sam Curran (ENG) 2 3 11 6.6 10 Tom Curran (ENG) 2 3 16.66 6.25 16

Reeza Hendricks (0), David Miller (7), Andile Phehlukwayo (27* and 4-0-44-2) are the only three South African cricketers who are part of the current squad and had played the Cardiff T20I in 2017.

Highest innings total at Cardiff cricket ground

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 182/5 20 England Australia 2015 181/8 20 England South Africa 2017 177/8 20 Australia England 2015 175/3 19.2 England Pakistan 2019 173/6 20 Pakistan England 2019

The above mentioned fourth-highest T20I innings total is also the highest successful run-chase at the Sophia Gardens.