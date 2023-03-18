Sophie Ecclestone partner name: Is Sophie Ecclestone married?

England women’s cricket team’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone is representing the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League 2023. There is a curiosity among the fans regarding the relationship status of Ecclestone, but it is to be noted that she is not married yet.

Born in Chester in 1999, the 23-year-old spinner received her cricketing education at her local club, Alvanley Cricket Club. Talking about family details of Ecclestone, she has one sibling in James Ecclestone (brother). Paul Ecclestone is the father of Sophie, whereas her mother’s name is Ellaine Ecclestone.

James (Sophie’s brother) used to play football and cricket, and he played a big part in Sophie’s career. Sophie started playing the game because of her brother, and she showed signs of progress from a very early age. She used to play in the boy’s team at her club with James.

Sophie Ecclestone partner name

Ecclestone is not married yet, but she is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Craig Hitchmough. Both of them are said to be dating since 2018, and they have shared their pictures as well on Instagram. There is no news about when the duo will get married. Although, both of them got engaged in 2021.

Talking about Hitchmough, he is a quality confirmation specialist at Honeywell. Hitchmough hails from Manchester in England, and he aspires to be a pilot. Earlier, he has worked for PPG ventures and Runcorn (MNCs) as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ecclestone (@sophecc19)

Ecclestone was efficient in cricket from a very young age only, and she made her debut for Lancashire at the tender age of 16. She is one of the best spinners to have played the game for England.

Sophie Ecclestone WPL 2023 salary

Ecclestone was signed by UP Warriorz for a price of INR 1.8 crores. Apart from her spinning abilities, she is a brilliant batter as well in the lower order. She has scalped nine wickets in the tournament so far at an economy of 6.61.