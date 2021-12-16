“Sourav should be asked why there is such discrepancy”: Sunil Gavaskar questions Sourav Ganguly after Virat Kohli press conference

Virat Kohli press conference: Sunil Gavaskar has asked Sourav Ganguly about the lack of discrepancies in statements after Virat Kohli’s comments.

The latest Press Conference of Virat Kohli has certainly ignited a lot of controversies in Indian cricket. Virat was recently removed as the captain of the Indian ODI team ahead of the South African tour. After T20Is, Rohit Sharma is now the captain of ODIs as well.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that he asked Virat not to leave the T20I captaincy. He also said to Virat that his ODI captaincy can also be in doubt if he steps down as T20I captain. However, Virat has denied all those claims. Kohli said that he was informed just 90 minutes before the call of sacking him as ODI captain. He left the captaincy of T20Is before the T20 World Cup.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on the eighth [December] for the Test series [vs South Africa]. There was no prior communication to me at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the eighth of December, where I got a call before the selection meeting,” Virat said.

Virat Kohli press conference: Sunil Gavaskar opens up on the brawl

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has now opened up on the incident. He believes that Ganguly “should be asked” on the discrepancies in statements.

“I think it (Kohli’s comments) actually doesn’t bring the BCCI into the picture,” Gavaskar said.

“Yes, he [Sourav] is the BCCI president and surely he should be asked why there is such discrepancy.”

“He is probably the best person to ask about the discrepancy in what you seem to have to say and what the Indian captain has said.”

.@imVkohli press conference exposes obfuscation and chicanery by the BCCI’s highest officials. Sad and deplorable — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 15, 2021

Gavaskar also insisted that there has to be a “clear line of communication” between the players, the board, and the fans.

“It always helps to have a clear line of communication so that there is no speculation,” Sunil said.

“Sometimes, even if that is not needed, a press release is also good enough. A good press release giving all the reasons makes life a lot easier.”

Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will play the ODI series, whereas Rohit Sharma will miss the test series due to injury.