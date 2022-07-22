South Africa lowest score in ODI: South Africa lowest ODI score innings total

South Africa lowest score in ODI history: The South African cricket team couldn’t live up to its performance from the first ODI.

During the second ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England in Manchester, South Africa succumbed to an English bowling attack to register their joint second-lowest innings total in this format.

Chasing a 202-run target in a 29-over contest, South Africa got bundled out for 83 in 20.4 overs in a dismal batting response. Not living up to the potential after a 62-run victory in the first ODI in Chester-le-Street, the visitors losing this match has made things interesting with respect to a three-match ODI series.

Needing to score at almost seven runs per over to gain an unassailable lead, South Africa were reduced to 6/4 in the fourth over. It was in his second over that England pacer Reece Topley dismissed Janneman Malan (0) and Rassie van der Dussen (0) to make early inroads into their lineup.

While Malan chipped an ordinary delivery to mid-on, van der Dussen edged a leg-side delivery behind the wickets to England captain Jos Buttler. Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (5) hit a David Willey delivery straight to Liam Livingstone only to be followed by Buttler running out Aiden Markram (0) as the Proteas found themselves in deep trouble.

Lack of a magical innings from their middle-order batters resulted in an 118-run English victory in a one-sided rain-affected contest. While the top-order struggled against the pacers, the remaining batters failed to cope up with the spin of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

Bowling figures of 6-1-29-3 made Rashid the pick of the English bowlers. Apart from the leg-spinner, Topley and Ali picked a couple of wickets apiece at Old Trafford on Friday.

South Africa lowest score in ODI history