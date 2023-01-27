Star Sports Hindi commentators IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Star Sports commentators list for T20I series

Individual half-centuries by New Zealand batters namely Daryl Mitchell (59*) and Devon Conway (52) is a primary reason for New Zealand scoring a competitive 176/6 in their 20-over quota after being asked to bat first by India captain Hardik Pandya in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex tonight.

Conway, who pretty much witnessed proceedings from the other end when his opening partner Finn Allen (35) hit four fours and six sixes in the powerplay, took centrestage right after New Zealand lost a couple of wickets in the fifth over.Continuing on his run-spree across formats, Conway hit seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 148.57 before getting out in the 18th over.

Mitchell, meanwhile, scored a brisk fourth half-century in spite of getting a chance to bat with only 43 balls remaining in the innings. The right-handed batter hit three fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 196.66 punishing India pacer Arshdeep Singh, in particular. Singh, who leaked 27 runs in the last over, conceded three sixes and a four to hand the visitors a significant advantage.

Neither of the four Indian fast bowlers were able to make a mark on the opposition’s batters as they joined hands to give away 119 runs in a combined 10 overs. Spinners Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav, on the contrary, conceded only 56 runs in their 10 overs whilst also dismissing three batters.

India vs New Zealand Star Sports commentators list

New Zealand’s tour of India 2023 is being broadcast by Star Sports Network for the Indian audiences. As is the case in the general run of things, Star have put together a star-studded 11-member commentary panel for this series.

The number, however, is slightly less from the ODI series due to the absence of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, former New Zealand batter Grant Elliott and legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle.

English – Murali Kartik, Ajit Agarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Danny Morrison.

Hindi – Jatin Sapru, Padamjeet Sherawat, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Bangar.