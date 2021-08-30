Stuart Binny retirement: Binny retires with record of Best ODI bowling figures for an Indian to his name

Stuart Binny retirement: The 37-year old all-rounder has announced retirement from all formats to put an end to an 18-year old professional career.

All-rounder Stuart Binny has announced retirement from all formats after having last played for India in a T20I against West Indies more than half-a-decade ago.

The decision has brought an end to an 18-year old professional career which witnessed Binny representing Karnataka, South Zone and Nagaland in the domestic circuit, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals (twice) and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and Hyderabad Heroes in the now defunct Indian Cricket League.

All in all, Binny took part in 345 competitive matches across formats scoring 8,225 runs with the help of 12 centuries and 33 half-centuries and picking 320 wickets comprising of four five-wicket hauls.

Binny, who made his national debut in an ODI during the tour of New Zealand in 2014, went on to play 23 international matches across formats scoring 459 runs and picking 24 wickets and was a member of the Indian team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

A potential candidate for India’s elongated search for a pace-bowling all-rounder, Binny had scored a Test half-century on debut at Trent Bridge top-scoring for his team with his 78 (114) on a Day 5 pitch.

Binny’s solitary five-wicket haul at the highest level had come against Bangladesh when he picked match-winning bowling figures of 4.4-2-4-6. It is worth mentioning that the figures remain the best-ever by an Indian bowler in an ODI till date.

“It has given me tremendous joy to have represented my country at the highest international level. I would like to acknowledge the huge role the BCCI has played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.

“Cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything. I thank you all for your continued support in my next innings,” Binny said in a statement.

In his decade-long career in the cash-rich IPL, Binny had scored 880 runs at a strike rate of 128.84 to gain a reputation for finishing innings especially during his couple of stints at Rajasthan. With the ball in hand, Binny had dismissed 22 batsmen at an average of 34.45, an economy rate of 7.66 and a strike rate of 27 in the IPL.