“Stupendous run of form”: Ian Bishop appreciates magnificent Jonny Bairstow 11th Test century at Edgbaston

Jonny Bairstow 11th Test century: The English batter has brought up his maiden Test century against India and at Edgbaston.

During the third day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England batter Jonny Bairstow has scored his 11th Test century to avoid the follow-on.

Resuming from his overnight score of 12*, Bairstow continued in a restrained manner for the first few overs of the day before finding a rhythm which has made this year a memorable one for him.

Fired up after an animated discussion with former India captain Virat Kohli, Bairstow hit his first boundary of the day by hitting India captain Jasprit Bumrah over mid-off. What followed was the right-handed batter hitting multiple boundaries over the next three overs.

It was on the penultimate delivery of the 37th over that Bairstow ran a single off India pacer Mohammed Siraj to complete his half-century. Not afraid to take risks frequently, Bairstow continued to flick and pull aerially to collect more boundaries at the Edgbaston today. Other than Siraj, Bairstow also targeted Shardul Thakur hitting him for three fours and a six within two overs.

Unperturbed by a rain break getting converted into an elongated lunch break, Bairstow resumed in the same fashion in the afternoon session hitting a boundary off Bumrah in the 48th over to complete a century.

In what is Bairstow’s fifth Test century at home and in 2022, it is his third at No. 3 and under captain Ben Stokes, maiden against India and at this venue.

Twitter reactions on Jonny Bairstow 11th Test century

Stupendous run of form for Bairstow. Simply magnificent👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 3, 2022

Is anyone in the world having as much fun as Jonny Bairstow is right now? #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 3, 2022

Ain’t Jonny Bairstow in some fine fine form! 🙌🏼 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 3, 2022

Spectacular century from Jonny Bairatow … was 12 from 47 balls overnight, gets there in 119 (14 x 4s, 2 x 6s) … some nice applause from Virat Kohli at slip after their earlier fun — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) July 3, 2022

A century of the highest quality from Jonny Bairstow. He has attacked without slogging, without losing his shape in shot-making and his timing has been exquisite. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2022

This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/X1eK9mbt4T — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2022

