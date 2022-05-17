Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs chances: Can SRH qualify for playoffs 2022 IPL?

Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs chances: The SportsRush brings you the permutations and combinations of SRH playoffs chances.

Indian Premier League has reached its business end and just six league matches are left in the tournament. Till now, only Gujarat Titans have officially qualified for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their initial two games, but then they won five games on the trot. They are again on a losing run, and they have again lost their last five games. Hyderabad have won five of their 12 games in the tournament so far, and they still have some chances to qualify for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs chances

Sunrisers Hyderabad have two games left in the tournament, and they can reach a maximum of 14 points this season. The chances are bleak, but they can still qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2022.

The first condition for the Sunrisers Hyderabad is that they have to win both of their remaining games. If they lose either one of the games, they will be knocked out of the tournament. So, the game against Mumbai Indians on 17 May 2022 is a do or die for them.

Gujarat Titans are the only team to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament officially, but it is also almost confirmed that Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will also go through as they are at 16 points each. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 14 points already.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad to maintain their chances, Mumbai Indians should beat Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans should beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their respective games. A single win for Delhi Capitals or Royal Challengers Bangalore will end the playoffs chances of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So if Sunrisers Hyderabad can will their remaining two games, and the remaining results go in their way, SRH still have a few chances to qualify. However, the net run rate of SRH is a bit of concern.