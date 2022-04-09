Super over in IPL list: Who bats first in Tata IPL Super Over?

Super over in IPL list: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the super overs that happened in the Indian Premier League history.

A super over is played when a game ends in a tie i.e. both teams end on the same score. Super overs certainly increase the excitement among fans as a one-over eliminator will be played to decide the winner. The team who wins the super over wins the game as well.

A team that bats 2nd in the normal game will play first in the super over. It is mandatory to play the super over on the very same pitch as the game, and it should be played ten minutes after the end of the first innings. The umpires also stay at the same end as the last over of the 2nd innings.

After the controversial ICC World Cup 2019 final game, a major change was done in the rules of super overs. In that World Cup Final, the super over ended in a tie, and England won the title on the basis of boundaries scored in the normal game. This rule was heavily criticized and a change was made.

In IPL 2022, if a super over ends in a tie, the super over will be played again and again until a winner is decided. Although, this process has to be done in a set time frame. The same thing happened in 2020, where Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) and Mumbai Indians played two super overs to decide the winner.

Super over in IPL list

The first-ever super over happened between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in 2009, whereas Rajasthan Royals came out victorious. In 2020, a total of four super overs were played.