SuperSport Park Centurion Weather Report For 1st IND vs SA Test, Day 2

The start of the first Test match of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa could be delayed for the second time in a row due to inclement weather conditions at the SuperSport Park. As was the case in Centurion today, rain is quite likely to play spoilsport on Day 2 as well.

In fact, the severity of damage could be all the more on Wednesday taking into consideration the rain probability as per reliable weather portal AccuWeather. It is to be noted that the number is anticipated to remain in vicinity of 50% throughout the day tomorrow.

With the match scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM (local time), there’s a 51% probability of rainfall causing another postponement around the start time. Not only the first session but the same is in likeliness of remaining prevalent post the lunch break as well.

Even though the rain probability will decrease a bit in this session, the mark of 51% is likely to be achieved towards the end of the day. Therefore, the stadium could witness a start-stop arrangement for the whole part of the second day. Furthermore, the same will also put forward a daunting challenge in front of the batters.

As far as Tuesday is concerned, the start of play had begun at 10:30 AM (local time) after the toss was postponed by as many as 45 minutes. In the absence of rain since then, sun and clouds have made their individual presence felt on multiple occasions.

SuperSport Park Centurion Weather Report For Day 2

10:00 AM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

11:00 AM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

12:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability –47%).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 52%).

02:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 48%).

03:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).

04:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).