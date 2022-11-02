Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report PAK vs SA: Pakistan vs South Africa tomorrow match pitch batting or bowling

Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting the all-important ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and South Africa on 3 November, 2022. The pitch at the SCG will play a huge part in this match as we have seen some very high scores at this very venue in the tournament so far.

This is a do-or-die match for Pakistan, and a defeat here will end their campaign in the T20 World Cup. Babar Azam has been going through a rough phase, and he would want to want to score some runs in this match. The spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan will be vital here in Sydney.

A win in this match will seal a semi-final spot for the South African side. The way this team is playing so far in the T20 World Cup is amazing to watch, and they registered an emphatic win over India in the last match in Perth. Although, the team can be tempted to bring Tabraiz Shamsi in this match looking at the pitch.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report PAK vs SA

The track at the Sydney Cricket Stadium has been a brilliant one for batting so far, and we can expect the same in this match as well. Although, the track is on the drier side which brings the spinners into the game, and it gets slower in the 2nd half of the innings which makes chasing difficult here.

The dryish track of the ground will encourage the sides to add an additional spinner in their ranks. It won’t be a surprise if Pakistan tries bowling with their spinners in the powerplay overs as well. This track is a flat surface, and the batters will love their time out there in the middle.

A total of 4 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 have been played here so far, and every match has been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score here has been a massive 188 runs. This stat clearly proves that batting first has been really easy here.

The batters would want to take advantage of the shorter square boundaries, whereas the fast outfield will also favour them in this match. Both captains would want to bat first upon winning the toss in this match.