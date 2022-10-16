T20 World Cup 2022 commentators list: ICC World Cup commentators 2022 full panel

T20 World Cup 2022 commentators: International Cricket Council has named a star-studded 29-member commentary panel for this tournament.

Although comprising of two qualifying matches in Geelong, the first day of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 generated quite a lot of interest among fans around the world.

Namibia registering a thumping 55-run victory over Sri Lanka caused the first “upset” of the tournament in the first match itself. The second match, meanwhile, was a low-scoring humdinger witnessing Netherlands defeating United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets on the penultimate ball of the match.

The proceedings will move to Hobart on Monday for the second day of the world event. Readers must note that a six-day First Round will be followed by a 16-day Super 12 stage which will culminate on November 6.

In what is only the third World Cup being played in Australia, hosts and defending champions Australia have a golden opportunity of becoming the first team to both defend a T20 World Cup and also win a title at home.

ICC World Cup commentators 2022 full panel

It was only this morning that ICC (International Cricket Council) shared a 29-member star-studded commentary panel via an engaging 106-second video featuring appearances from some of them.

29 commentators for this World Cup comprise of 25 former international cricketers and four renowned broadcasters. Out of these 29 commentators, as many as six belong to Australia followed by England (4), West Indies (3), South Africa (3), New Zealand (3), India (3), Bangladesh (1), Pakistan (1), Ireland (1), Zimbabwe (1), Scotland (1), Sri Lanka (1) and UAE (1).

T20 World Cup 2022 commentators list

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Eoin Morgan, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O’Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar.