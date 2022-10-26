T20 World Cup 2022 points table: Points table of 2022 World Cup Group 1 and 2

T20 World Cup 2022 points table: The SportsRush brings you the points table of the Super-12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup.

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 is up and running, and we have seen some spectacular matches already in the tournament. There have been a few concerns regarding the weather, but still, we have managed to see some great action in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan match has to be the highlight of the tournament so far, and Virat Kohli’s knock will be remembered for a long time now. New Zealand started their tournament with an outstanding win over the hosts, and the world saw a brilliant talent in Finn Allen.

The upsets are the beauty of the tournament, and Ireland defeated England to cause the biggest upset of the tournament so far. England entered the tournament as favourites, but they will have work to do in the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022 points table

Group 1 points table

The Group 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup has some top teams, and it will be interesting to see how this group will fare in the end. New Zealand started their tournament with a bumper win over Australia, they started the tournament with a great NRR as well.

Australia bounced back in the game against Sri Lanka after losing their first match against New Zealand. England won their first match, but they lost their 2nd one on the DLS method. This group will be an interesting one to watch out for.

S No. Team P W L NR Points NRR 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +4.450 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 +0.450 3 England 2 1 1 0 2 +0.144 4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.068 5 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 6 Afghanistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.620

Group 2 points table

The Group 2 of the Super-12 stage is an easier group as compared to the teams of Group 1. Every team in the group has played one match so far in the tournament. Bangladesh and India have started their tournament with a win, whereas Netherlands and Pakistan have started their tournament on a losing note.

South Africa and Zimbabwe’s match ended with no result because of the weather, and both teams have a single point in their kitty. It is still early to call about anything about this group.