T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifying round matches?

The time has arrived for the commencement of the eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the tournament opener to be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia, at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong tomorrow (October 16).

The highly anticipated event will begin with the qualifying round, wherein eight teams will be seen vying for the last four spots in the ‘Super 12’ stage of the tournament.

Two teams from each of ‘Group A’ and ‘Group B’, comprising four teams each, will go through to the next stage and compete against the top-8 ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings.

The first ‘Group A’ clash will feature Sri Lanka and Namibia, with UAE and Netherlands being the other two teams in the group. West Indies, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Scotland will be the four other teams from ‘Group B’.

The last match of the qualifying round will take place on October 21 (Friday), when all the teams will have played three matches against other opponents in their respective group once.

T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

The T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers/group stage will be live telecast in India on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and 2 HD, and Star Sports 3/ 3 HD, will broadcast the Sri Lanka versus Namibia match on Sunday.

Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, and Star Sports 3 and 3 HD will telecast the remainder of the qualifier matches, and the entire World Cup as well.

Fans in Australia can watch the live telecast at Fox Sports and Channel Nine.

Online users in India and Australia can watch the same on Disney+Hotstar and Kayo app respectively.

Where to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifying round matches?

Zimbabwe and Namibia – SuperSport.

Sri Lanka – Star Network

West Indies – ESPN

UK – Sky Sports

Continental Europe – Yupp TV (live streaming only).