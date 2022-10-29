T20 World Cup highest wicket taker: Highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup highest wicket taker: The SportsRush brings you the list of the highest wicket-takers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The ICC T20 World Cup is up and running in Australia, and it has been an entertaining tournament so far. West Indies could not even make it to the Super-12 stage of the tournament, whereas Namibia also faced a heart-breaking defeat in their match against UAE.

In the Super-12 stage, we have already seen a couple of classics in India vs Pakistan & Zimbabwe vs Pakistan. Although, the rain has been a spoilsport in the tournament, and it will be interesting to see how the weather will fare out in the rest of the tournament.

It has been seen that the bowlers play an important part in the success of any team. We have seen some really good spells in the tournament so far, and let’s have a look at the highest wicket-takers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup highest wicket taker

The pitches in Australia generally suites the pacers, but the spinners have done well so far in the tournament. Sri Lanka’s spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have bowled really well, and they are in the top-5 list of the highest wicket-takers. Both of them have enjoyed the bigger boundaries in Australia.

Theekshana and Hasaranga have scalped 9 wickets each in the tournament so far, whereas the Netherlands’ bowler Bas de Leede has also scalped 9 wickets. All three of them are the top-3 wicket-takers of the tournament so far. It will be interesting to see how these three will fare in the tournament.

English pacer Sam Curran has also done well, and he has scalped 7 wickets in just a couple of matches so far in the tournament. He has a brilliant economy of 6.15 as well, the English all-rounder would want to continue his good performance.

Zimbabwe’s all-rounder Sikandar Raza is the other name among the top-5 wicket-takers of the tournament. With his spin bowling, he has scalped 8 wickets in 5 matches at a brilliant economy of 6.06 in the tournament so far.