“Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me”: Brendon McCullum aims to turn around England’s test fortunes after becoming new test coach

Brendon McCullum has called test cricket as the pinnacle, and he aims to revive the bad fortunes of England test team with Ben Stokes as captain.

English cricket has entered its transition phase after a lot of new appointments. After Ben Stokes as the captain, Brendon McCullum has been announced as the new red-ball coach of the side, whereas Matthew Mott is the new white-ball coach.

The test form of the English team has been terrible, and they have just won one of their last 17 games. They single-handedly lost the Ashes, whereas they disappointed in the West Indies series as well. England will now play New Zealand in their next test series.

Brendon McCullum aims to revive England’s test cricket

ECB have released an interview of the new test head coach Brendon McCullum. McCullum said that he is looking to play an attractive brand of cricket with England and wishes to achieve something big with the side. McCullum insisted that the test cricket will suffer if England could not possess the same challenge as other teams.

He said that the test cricket is the pinnacle for him and he wants to turn around the fortunes of England, who have just won one of their last 17 test matches.

“Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me, it really has. I think the popularity of Test cricket has somewhat trended south of late,’ McCullum said.

“So if Test cricket is to not just sustain but also thrive then it needs England playing an attractive brand of cricket which is competitive with Australia, India and New Zealand and that was what enthused me the most.”

Welcome Brendon McCullum 👋 Can’t wait to get behind you, Stokesy and the team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 pic.twitter.com/6popUJrDzV — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 12, 2022

England’s new director of cricket, Rob Key said that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum will make a formidable partnership together for the English team. Key said that Brendon McCullum has the habit of changing cricketing cultures, and he can do the same here as well.

“I believe his appointment will be good for England’s Test team,” Rob Key said.

“He has a recent history of changing cricket culture and environments for the better, and I believe he is the person to do that for England’s red-ball cricket.”