“That is a ripper”: Mark Butcher describes James Anderson delivery to dismiss Dean Elgar at Old Trafford

English pacer James Anderson took the valuable wicket of Dean Elgar in the 2nd innings, and it was a ripper of a delivery.

During the second day of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester, the veteran English pacer James Anderson again proved his class with the ball at his home stadium in Manchester. Anderson was at his very best from the very first over of his.

On the 5th ball of the 13th over, James Anderson bowled a ripper to get the wicket of South African batter Dean Elgar. This was one of the best deliveries of the match. Anderson went around the wicket for the left-hander and bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, that goes past the defense of Elgar and crashed into the stumps.

“Oh that’s a ripper, he plucked that one in after the previous delivery that left in Elgar. Spoke also about the ball staying down a little bit bowling from the James Anderson end. Cartwheeling stumps for England’s number one”, Mark Butcher said about Dean Elgar’s dismissal on Sky Sports,

Mark Butcher describes James Anderson delivery to dismiss Dean Elgar at Old Trafford

Ben Stokes said at the toss that England would have bowled first, and the bowlers did prove that. After bowling out South Africa for just 151 runs in the first innings, the batters of the English side also were at their best, where they declared their innings for 415 runs for 9 wickets.

The duo of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes scored their individual centuries which helped the England’s cause. This was Stokes’ first century as captain and Foakes’ first century in England. South African pacer Anrich Nortje took 3 wickets, and he was the best bowler of the Proteas in the first innings.

South Africa will need a huge batting effort in order to make a comeback in the match, but the English bowlers have already rattled their top-order with the wickets of Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee. The middle-order of the Proteas will have a huge role to play in this match.