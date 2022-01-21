“The most overrated cricketer ever”: Daniel Alexander trolls Virat Kohli for his duck against South Africa in the 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli got out on a duck in the 2nd ODI against South Africa, Daniel Alexandar didn’t miss the opportunity and trolled him on Twitter.

Virat Kohli has been in the spotlight for a very long due to the shortage of his hundreds. He showed his class in the test series against South Africa, whereas he was brilliant in the first ODI as well. Kohli has been looking in a fine rhythm, but he is not able to convert them into big scores.

In the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Paarl, KL Rahul opted to bat first. Again all the eyes were on Virat Kohli and for his 71st hundred. After a good half-century partnership, Shikhar Dhawan got out after scoring 29 runs. Virat Kohli came at number three, but what happened after was a disaster. He could not even open his account and got out on a duck after facing five deliveries.

He tried to hit Maharaj over covers, but one hand comes off the bat handle, and he offered a dolly to Bavuma. However, the shocking thing was his reaction, he was not looking angry as he used to look before.

Daniel Alexander trolls Virat Kohli for his Duck

This failure again allowed the trollers and criticizers to target Virat Kohli. Daniel Alexander has always been famous for his anti-Kohli tweets, and he was not behind this time as well. But, this time he called Kohli the “most overrated cricketer ever”. This is Virat’s 31st Duck in International cricket, and he has not scored a single century since the 2019 Bangladesh test.

31st duck in International cricket for Kohli (ODIs 14, Tests 14, T20Is 3). Also, 64 inns without an Int’l century for Kohli, last Int’l century was against a Bangladesh bowling without Shakib & Mustafizur, in India on 23rd Nov 2019. The most overrated cricketer ever. 🦆😂#Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 21, 2022

The last few months have not been kind for Virat Kohli. When Virat stepped out of T20I captaincy, he said that he want to focus on ODIs and Tests. However, then started the controversy between BCCI and Virat Kohli. He was sacked as the ODI captain with just a tweet. In January 2022, he resigned as the test captain as well.