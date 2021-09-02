The Oval cricket ground records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets at The Oval?

The Oval cricket ground records: The last time that India had won a Test match at The Oval was five decades ago in 1971.

A five-match Test series between England and India leveled at 1-1 with a couple of matches to go is enough a one-liner for cricket fans to closely follow the remaining matches.

The series, so far, has witnessed both exceptional and below par performances from players of both the teams. While some players are in desperate need of doing well, the others will have to continue their golden runs for their respective team to take a lead in the series before the last Test.

With the fourth Test set to begin at The Oval in a few hours from now, it wouldn’t be a surprise if both the teams make changes to their Playing XIs today.

Full stands & great moments. This was the look of our last Test match, back in 2019. We can’t wait to see you all again over the next five days. pic.twitter.com/BChy9ZME4H — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) September 1, 2021

The Oval cricket ground records

India, who have played a Test at The Oval during all their tours to England in this century, have won just one of their 13 Tests played over here. While the visitors have lost five, the remaining seven Tests have all been draws.

India’s solitary Test victory at The Oval had come way back in 1971 when Ajit Wadekar-led team had sealed a 173-run target with four wicket remaining.

India opening batsman Lokesh Rahul, who is their highest run-scorer in this series as of now, is also their highest run-scorer at this venue among active players. Readers must note that Rahul had scored 149 (224) in the last Test of India’s tour of England in 2018.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who had scored his maiden Test century in a 204-run partnership for the sixth wicket alongside Rahul, is India’s second-highest run-scorer at this venue as the senior trio of Virat Kohli (75), Cheteshwar Pujara (52) and Ajinkya Rahane (41) are yet to score a Test half-century at this venue despite playing a couple of Tests each.

Among Indian bowlers, Ishant Sharma (eight wickets in three Tests) and Ravindra Jadeja (seven wickets in one Test) are their highest wicket-takers among current players at The Oval. It is worth mentioning that there are slight chances of India taking the field without both these players today.

It goes without saying that England captain Joe Root is their highest run-scorer among active players at The Oval. In seven Tests here, Root’s 592 runs have come at an average of 49.33 comprising of two centuries and three half-centuries.

As far as the English bowlers are concerned, there are again no points for guessing that veteran pacer James Anderson has the most wickets here with his 44 wickets in 13 Tests coming at an average and strike rate of 31.84 and 60.2 respectively.