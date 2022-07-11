The Oval London pitch report: The Oval Stadium pitch report batting or bowling IND vs ENG 1st ODI

The Oval London pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st ODI between England and India at the Oval in London.

England will face India in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. Team India won the T20I series, and they would want to continue their form in the ODIs as well. England won the last T20I match, and they would want to take some momentum in this series.

The Indian team will welcome the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami in this series, whereas England will welcome the trio of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. London’s Oval Stadium is one of the iconic stadiums in the country, and this match can be an interesting one.

The Oval London pitch report

The Kennington Oval in London is one of the best batting tracks in England. This is said to be one of the flattest tracks with a brownish tinge. There is an even bounce on the track, and the batters can trust the bounce and play their strokes. The outfield of the ground is quite fast as well.

This ground has hosted a total of 71 ODIs so far, with the average 1st innings being 254 runs. In the initial overs of the innings, the pacers get some movement of the pitch, and they would want to take advantage of that period. This is a D/N match, and the batting will be a lot easier under the lights.

📷 We’ve had some incredible turnouts this year at The Kia Oval and we expect more of the same at the ODI between England and India on Tuesday. #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/ymjt5RH85M — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 8, 2022

The last ODI match here was played between England and Sri Lanka in 2021, where England won the match by eight wickets. Sri Lanka managed to score just 241 runs, courtesy of brilliant spells from Sam Curran and David Willey. England easily chased the target by losing just a couple of wickets.

Considering the quality of the batters on both sides, a high-scoring encounter is expected in this match. It is a D/N game and both teams may want to chase after winning the toss.