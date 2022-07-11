The Oval tickets 2022: How to book India vs England ODI tickets?

The Oval tickets 2022: The SportsRush brings you the process of booking tickets of the first ODI between England and India.

England will take on India in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. Team India won the T20Is, and they would aim to repeat the same in the ODIs as well. England won the 3rd T20I match, and they would want to a winning comeback in the ODIs.

With the arrival of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Joe Root, the English team will be a lot more potent. Jonny Bairstow is set to partner Jason Roy at the top with Jos Buttler moving to the middle order. England won the last series against the Netherlands, where they scored the highest innings total in ODI history.

Shikhar Dhawan is set to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the ODIs, and the eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is struggling to get his form back. Mohammed Shami is also back in the team, and he will lead the Indian pace battery in the series.

The Oval tickets 2022

The 27,500-seater Oval Stadium is set to host the 1st ODI between England and India. One of the most iconic stadiums in almost a sold-out event and a majority of the Indian fans are expected to fill the stadium in the first ODI match.

There are still a few tickets left to be sold out, and the fans can buy the tickets by visiting the official site of the Kia Oval. The fans can visit the website and go to the ticket section to buy the tickets for the same, or they can directly go to the website by clicking here.

📷 We’ve had some incredible turnouts this year at The Kia Oval and we expect more of the same at the ODI between England and India on Tuesday. #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/ymjt5RH85M — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 8, 2022

The ticket prices range from £85.00 – £120.00, and there are two hospitality tickets as well for £365.00 and £395.00. Some of the hospitality tickets are still left for the match. After booking the tickets, the fans can download their tickets from the same website only. There is also an option of checking the resale availability of the same.