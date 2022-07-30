The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground pitch report ENG vs SA 3rd T20I

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 3rd T20I between England and South Africa.

The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton is set to host the 3rd match of the 3-match T20I series between England and South Africa. This game is the series decider as the series is currently levelled at 1-1.

The batters have enjoyed batting in the series so far, and there are some power hitters in both ranks. Rilee Rossouw proved his class in the last match, whereas England also have players like Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, etc. This game is expected to be a thriller.

The Rose Bowl Southampton pitch report

Southampton’s Rose Bowl or Ageas Bowl stadium serves as the home ground to the County Side Hampshire. This stadium has an in-built hotel in it, and the crowd capacity is around 25,000. The Ageas Bowl is one of the prettiest stadiums in England.

The track at the Rose Bowl in Southampton has encouraged the batters in past, and it can play the same way in this match as well. There is an even bounce on track, and the batters will get the reward for their good shot playing. With the faster outfield, the ball races away to the boundary once placed in the gap.

A total of 10 T20Is have been played at this ground, where the chasing teams have just won four games. The average 1st innings T20I score has been 170 runs, which suggests that it is a good batting track. The last T20I here was played between England and India earlier this month, where India scored 198 runs in the 1st innings.

This is a batting-friendly ground, but the boundaries of this stadium are relatively bigger than the other venues, and the bowlers can take advantage of it. It has been seen that the white Kookaburra balls are swinging well in the initial overs, and this pitch can also assist the pacers in the initial overs.

Looking at the trend of this series so far, we can expect another high-scoring encounter this time around. Both teams may opt to bat after winning the toss.