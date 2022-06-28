The Village Dublin weather today: Malahide Cricket Club weather forecast for IND vs IRE 2nd T20

The Village Dublin weather today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd T2oI between Ireland and India.

Ireland and India will face each other in the 2nd T20I match of the 2-match T20I series at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin. The hosts would want to level the series, whereas the Indian team would want to seal it.

The Indian team is expected to make some changes in this game, where players like Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, etc can get an opportunity to feature in this match. Ireland would want to bring in Curtis Campher in this match to maintain a balance.

The first T20I game was interrupted by rain, all the eyes will be on the rain gods again in this match. The tickets are sold out for this match as well, and a full house will be ready to cheer the Indian team.

The Village Dublin weather today

The first match at the Malahide Stadium in Dublin was a rain-halted one, and only a 12-over match was possible. In this part of the year, rains are quite common in Ireland, and the fate can be the same for the 2nd T20I as well.

The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off! There’s still no word on a start time but some positive news.#IREvIND | #BackingGreen in association with EXCHANGE22 and #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/sNtKOE8aV3 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 26, 2022

According to Accuweather, the chances of rain range from 49% to 51% throughout the day in Dublin. So, there is a high probability of rain in the match, and we can expect some rain breaks in between. Although, the drainage of the ground is quite good, and the ground can be made ready in a quick time if the weather permits.

The temperature will range from 16 to 18 degrees celsius, so we can expect the Indian players in their warmers. The humidity will go as high as just 60%, so it won’t be an issue for the players. With the overcast conditions in mind, both teams would want to bowl first upon winning the toss.