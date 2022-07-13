Cricket

“There is no need to panic or change”: Moeen Ali sides with Jos Buttler after poor start to his full-time captaincy career

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has backed the captaincy of Jos Buttler despite a struggling start to his stint as captain.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"What are you really trying to do to this man?": Andre Iguodala blasts NBA media for attempting to ruin Russell Westbrook's reputation
Next Article
JaMarcus Russell reveals 2 Chainz made up stories about drinking and partying with Lil Wayne before NFL games
Cricket Latest News
"It is quite scary": R Ashwin expresses concerns around Bazball affecting future of Test cricket
“It is quite scary”: R Ashwin expresses concerns around Bazball affecting future of Test cricket

Indian spinner R Ashwin has expressed his concern about the way the English team is…