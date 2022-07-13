“There is no need to panic or change”: Moeen Ali sides with Jos Buttler after poor start to his full-time captaincy career

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has backed the captaincy of Jos Buttler despite a struggling start to his stint as captain.

England’s new white-ball era under Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott has not started on a great note. India registered a record win against England by ten wickets at the Kennington Oval in the first ODI match.

The batting of the English team has been their biggest strength, but they have continuously failed in the series against India. The captaincy of Jos Buttler has been questioned by many, but his teammate Moeen Ali has offered his support to the English wicket-keeper.

Moeen Ali backs Jos Buttler’s captaincy

Jos Buttler was named the new white-ball captain of the side after the retirement of Eoin Morgan. Although, he has not had the prettiest of the starts. England lost the T20I series against India, whereas they suffered a heavy defeat in the first ODI at Kennington Oval as well.

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has backed the leadership of Jos Buttler and said that the team will be fine under the leadership of Jos Buttler. He insists that Buttler has done a fine job before as well when Eoin used to be unavailable.

“Jos is a brilliant leader. He has done it over the years when Eoin hasn’t played but it is going to take a couple of games in all the formats,” Moeen Ali said.

“As a new captain no matter how cool you are you want to get off to a winning start but he knows there is a long way to go and the team will be fine.”

Ali said that there is no need to panic or change anything on the side. He insists that the team does not want to peak at the wrong time and a few losses will be helpful for them to prepare for the next year’s World Cup in India. Ali was confident that the team will start winning again ahead of the World Cup.

“There is no need to panic or change. It definitely takes time to bed in and it will take a few defeats, which is fine. We’ve had a lot of success but sometimes I feel we don’t want to peak too early,” Moeen Ali said.

“We have lost a few games at the moment but that is good for us going forward and closer to a World Cup we will start winning.”