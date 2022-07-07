Cricket

“There’s no point for Hardik Pandya to play”: Hardik Pandya reveals why he opted to stay away from cricket post back surgery

"There's no point for Hardik Pandya to play": Hardik Pandya reveals why he opted to stay away from cricket post back surgery
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"GET ME OUTTA HERE!": $175 million man Dwyane Wade once participated in HILARIOUS commercial, where he supposedly asked to be traded from Heat
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"There's no point for Hardik Pandya to play": Hardik Pandya reveals why he opted to stay away from cricket post back surgery
“There’s no point for Hardik Pandya to play”: Hardik Pandya reveals why he opted to stay away from cricket post back surgery

Hardik Pandya: The Indian all-rounder won a Player of the Match award for the second…