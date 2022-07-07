“There’s no point for Hardik Pandya to play”: Hardik Pandya reveals why he opted to stay away from cricket post back surgery

Hardik Pandya: The Indian all-rounder won a Player of the Match award for the second time in T20I career tonight.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s second Player of the Match performance in the shortest format played a key role in powering the team to a 50-run victory over England in Southampton tonight.

Pandya, who contributed across divisions, registered his highest T20I score and picked career-best T20I bowling figures to experience one of the best days of his international career.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the ninth over, Pandya scored 51 (33) with the help of six fours and a six at a strike rate of 154.54 to propel India to 198/8 in 20 overs. Pandya, 28, followed his maiden T20I half-century with his second four-wicket haul as bowling figures of 4-0-33-4 were instrumental in dismissing England on 148 in 19.3 overs.

“Last time, when I played in England, I took a four-for and scored 30-odd [33*] runs. So, I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take four wickets. Enjoying my cricket right now,” Pandya told Sky Sports about his awareness regarding achieving a personal milestone.

Readers must note that Pandya’s last T20I in England had come exactly four years ago when he had picked figures of 4-0-38-4 and scored 33* (14) chasing a 199-run target in Bristol. The match is fondly remembered for current captain Rohit Sharma’s third T20I century.

Hardik Pandya reveals why he opted to stay away from cricket post back surgery

Pandya, who has had nothing short of a tremendous time since his return to cricket in Indian Premier League 2022, is a whole different cricketer when available as a bowler.

An encouraging sign for both Pandya and the Indian cricket team is the effortless manner in which he has bowled of late. Having said that, the same hasn’t been as smooth as it looks currently. While a back surgery had witnessed Pandya picking and choosing when to play and when to bowl, he has worked extremely hard to stage a proper recovery.

“I want success but a lot of time I spend on fitness and my skill sets. Because of the long break that I had, I wanted to get into rhythm. That was a conscious decision when I decided I want some time off from the game. When I know I can’t give my 100%, there’s no point for Hardik Pandya to play,” Pandya revealed why he stayed away from cricket after undergoing a surgery.