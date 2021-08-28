“They really have been useless”: Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Indian team after their humiliating loss in Leeds Test

Michael Vaughan takes a dig: The former English captain didn’t shy away from taking a dig at the Indian cricket team after their loss at Headingley.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to equal the series score to 1-1.

Resuming from their overnight score of 215/2, India registered their second batting collapse in the match after losing their last eight wickets for 63 runs. The fact that all it took for the English bowlers to dismiss India today was less than 20 overs doesn’t speak highly about the visitors’ batting performance at Headingley.

The biggest concern around the Indian batsmen’s dismissals lately is the consistency with respect to the mode of dismissals. Taking into consideration how Indian batsmen are committing the same mistakes on a repeated basis, captain Virat Kohli and his men would want to make amends in the next four days before the fourth Test at The Oval.

Given a couple of batting collapses on a surface which was expected to favour the batsmen, fans might see India making changes to their Playing XI especially in their batting unit.

Talking about the English bowlers today, fast bowler Ollie Robinson was the best of them all with bowling figures of 26-6-65-5, his second five-wicket haul in the series. Other than Robinson, Craig Overton was also among the wickets on his Test comeback picking bowling figures of 18.3-6-47-3.

Michael Vaughan takes a dig at the Indian team

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

Twitter reactions on India losing Leeds Test vs England:

More Headingley carnage pic.twitter.com/0Pje4fFI9D — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) August 28, 2021

Perhaps India’s most disappointing defeat in the last 4-5 years. Calls for deep introspection, change in tactics and some personnel methinks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2021

You don’t win too many games after being bowled out for 78 on the first morning of a test: well played England.. series set up perfectly. Still believe India will win the series but we can’t play in England with such a long tail and a fragile lower middle order. #INDvENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 28, 2021

