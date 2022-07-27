“This kid got game”: Vernon Philander expresses admiration for Tristan Stubbs maiden T20I 50 vs England in Bristol

Tristan Stubbs maiden T20I 50 vs England: The rookie South African batter earned applause from several former cricketers.

During the first T20I of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Bristol, England beat South Africa by 41 runs to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Chasing a formidable 235-run target, South Africa lost two left-handed top-order batters in Quinton de Kock (2) and Rilee Rossouw (4) in the second over to do themselves no favour with the new ball.

While opening batter Reeza Hendricks played well to score 57 (33) with the help of nine fours and a six, an embarrassing loss was primarily avoided by rookie batter Tristan Stubbs’ maiden T20I half-century.

Batting for the first time at the highest level, Stubbs walked out to bat at No. 6 in the 10th over with his team needing 149 runs off 62 deliveries at almost 15 runs per over. Unperturbed by the improbable requirements of the situation, the right-handed batter scored 72 (28) including two fours and eight sixes to become an instant source of amazement for one and all.

Off the mark by running a single on the first ball that he faced against England all-rounder Moeen Ali, Stubbs attacked the same bowler to hit three sixes in his next over to announce himself in international cricket by standing tall on his reputation.

What followed was the 21-year old player targeting the likes of Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson and Sam Curran to hit at least a six each in the next five overs respectively. With a victory out of contention, Stubbs managed to leave a mark on the back of a ruthless knock which confirmed him belonging to this format.

Twitter reactions on Tristan Stubbs maiden T20I 50 vs England in Bristol

This kid got game @TristanStubbs18 Love the attitude, determination and believe shown tonight. Brilliant in the end by #jordan — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) July 27, 2022

Stubbs, Brevis Next 10 plus years the world will be entertained. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 27, 2022

More than a little to work with in Tristan Stubbs.#ENGvsSA #t20 #T20Cricket — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) July 27, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.