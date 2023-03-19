“Thoda andar fire tha”: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces getting enraged by this legendary England allrounder who dismissed him on his World Cup debut innings

During the India Today Conclave 2023 a few days ago, the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar had the fans talking about him yet again when he was able to recollect nearly all his dismissals – the bowler, fielder involved, and even the mode, including the those from the 1990s as well.

While it was all easy-peasy for Sachin Tendulkar to recollect his mode of dismissal during his first-ever Test innings at Lord’s in July 1990, he wasted no time to let the audience know how he was caught at second slip during the next innings at the iconic venue as well.

The anchor then tested him further and took him to the month of February 1992, when he played his first-ever World Cup match, against England at Perth where he walked back after scoring 35 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar reminisces getting enraged by this legendary England allrounder

Yet again, Tendulkar was spot on with his memory recollection, while gestured that the answer to the question was a no-brainer. “Ian Botham, caught behind,” remarked an ever-confident Tendulkar.

Having batted brilliantly during the innings, the ‘Master Blaster’ was caught by wicket-keeper Alex Stewart off Botham, at the score of 35 (44), with the help of five Fours. Team India had lost the match by 9 runs, as they failed to chase down the target of 237 runs.

Tendulkar, who was 18 years of age back then, revealed how he was a tad unimpressed with the way an animated Botham had reacted after picking up his wicket.

“I didn’t particularly enjoy that reaction after Botham got me Out. Thoda andar fire tha (there was a fire within me),” remarked Tendulkar.

Watch Botham’s reaction upon dismissing Tendulkar below:

On this day in 1992….when Sachin met Beefy…… …the ONLY time Sachin Tendulkar played against Ian Botham in international cricket. Sir Ian seemed pretty happy with his wicket…. Pretty amazing eh!!! pic.twitter.com/OECTO7qGSL — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) February 22, 2021

The only time Ian Botham played against Sachin Tendulkar in international Cricket

36 years of age during the 1992 World Cup, the aforementioned match was the first time Ian Botham had played against and bowled at Sachin Tendulkar in international Cricket.

While Botham’s selection during the 1992 World Cup at the age of 36 raised quite a many eyebrows, he played his first ODI against India after a nine-year gap, and had even opened the innings alongside his skipper Graham Gooch.