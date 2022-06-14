tickets.trentbridge.co.uk Trent Bridge Day 5 tickets: ENG vs NZ tickets Nottingham cricket tickets how to book

Trent Bridge Day 5 tickets: The venue had announced free entry for an intriguing Day 5 of the second ENG vs NZ Test match.

The fifth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of England in Nottingham promises to be a fascinating day of Test cricket after all that has happened over the last four days in the match.

With all results possible before the start of play today, Test cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for play to start at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Currently leading by 238 runs with three wickets in hand and their best batter of the series in Daryl Mitchell slated to walk out to bat, New Zealand would want to bat for as much time as possible in the first session before having a go at the hosts in the fourth innings.

England, on the other hand, would be itching to dismiss the remaining three Kiwi batters as soon as possible to have the maximum possible time to chase a target on a Day 5 surface.

Trent Bridge Day 5 tickets ENG vs NZ 2nd Test

It was yesterday itself that Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club had announced free seating at Trent Bridge for the final day of this match. That said, interested fans still needed to secure their seats by paying no extra cost.

As far as the fans who had bought prior Day 5 tickets are concerned, they will be allowed to attend the match on the seats of their choice. Additionally, they will be granted an automatic refund in the days to come.

However, it is worth mentioning that Trent Bridge is now sold out for the fifth day of the second England vs New Zealand Test as fans have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision of watching an intriguing Day 5 for free.

#ENGvNZ | Trent Bridge has for day five. We kindly request that supporters without tickets do not travel to Trent Bridge. Thank you for your remarkable support. pic.twitter.com/dRXzdTooN6 — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) June 13, 2022

While only fans with valid tickets will be allowed entry inside Trent Bridge today, those without securing their seats or without valid tickets are advised to not travel to the venue for they would be denied entry.