Today weather Johannesburg The Wanderers Stadium: PRE vs EAC weather for today Johannesburg SA20 final

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns against each other in the final match of the inaugural season of SA20 at The Wanderers Stadium today. That said, in addition to entering a potentially fascinating contest against one another, the two teams will also have to combat weather conditions in Johannesburg in order to play a full-fledged match consisting of 40 overs.

Table-toppers Capitals entered the last and most important round of SA20 2023 on the back of defeating Paarl Royals by 29 runs in the first semi-final at the same venue. Sunrisers, meanwhile, lost more league matches than they won but still managed to thump Joburg Super Kings in a high-scoring second semi-final on Friday.

Today weather Johannesburg The Wanderers Stadium

These two teams won’t be first ones to have Johannesburg’s weather forecast on their minds on a match day. The city had put forward a similar weather prediction ahead of the semi-final on Thursday as well. However, all the stakeholders were fortunate enough to not have rainfall play spoilsport throughout the match.

Ideally, everyone would be anticipating such a turn of events today as well for the same appears to be the need of the hour considering how reliable weather portal AccuWeather has predicted for the weather to interrupt in the final match of the tournament. Johannesburg, whose weather has been among the discussions for a while now, is on “high alert” with respect to excessive rain to pour down.

“We have, however, as emergency services still remain on high alert monitoring all 7 regions in the city, so [that] we can respond to all emergencies that might occur,” Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi was quoted as saying by SABC News yesterday.

According to SA20’s playing conditions, umpires will try their best to “maximise play” today itself to reach to an outright result. Having said that, both the teams will have to bat for a minimum of five overs for that to happen.

Assuming that the same isn’t achieved due to inclement weather conditions despite best efforts by match officials and groundsmen, the Reserve Day (February 12, i.e., tomorrow) will come into play. Furthermore, the match will begin on the Reserve Day from the last ball bowled from the scheduled day. Contrary to 04:30 PM (local time) on Saturday, match will begin at 01:30 PM on Sunday.

Hourly weather for today Johannesburg

04:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

05:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

07:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

08:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 70%).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 44%).