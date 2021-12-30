U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final live telecast channel in India: When and where to watch India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup final match?

U19 Asia Cup 2021 Final live telecast channel in India: India take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Under-19 final at Dubai International stadium.

India and Sri Lanka under-19 age group sides have won their respective semi-final clashes on Thursday to progress towards the grand finale of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021.

The first semi-final at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai took place between Pakistan U19 and Sri Lanka U19. The Sri Lankans, having posted a paltry score of 147/10 in 44.5 Overs, successfully defended the total on the back of an outstanding spell of spin bowling by Traveen Mathew, who ended up with match figures of 10-3-14-4 to rattle the Pakistani batting line-up big time.

He was wonderfully assisted by fellow left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (9.3-1-31-3) to halt the Pakistan bus at 125/10 in 49.3 Overs, thereby handing latter a 22-run defeat to storm into the final.

In the second semi-final tournament favourites India prevailed against a spirited Bangladeshi side by as many as 103 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, team India, on the back of a wonderful innings from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (90 off 108 deliveries) posted a dominant total of 243/8 in their 50 Overs.

The target proved to be too steep for the Bangladeshi batters, as they were decimated by the Indian bowling attack-all of who chipped in to get a mention in the wickets column.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Raj Bawa, and Vicky Ostwal picked up two wickets each to hunt the Bangla Tigers in a pack to make it through to the final to be played on Friday.

Here are the Player of the Match award winners from today’s semifinals 👇#ACC #U19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/PDffcESvNf — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 30, 2021

While no channel telecast the league stage of the tournament, with India reaching the final, Star Sports Network will broadcast the live streaming of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 final in India. As far as the exact channel is concerned, Star Sports 1 is most likely to telecast the 50-over match.

Online users can stream the final match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar.

Date – 31/12/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.