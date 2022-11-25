Umran Malik bowling speed today: Fastest ball of Umran Malik on debut in Auckland ODI

Auckland’s Eden Park is hosting the 1st ODI of the series between India and New Zealand. In the T20I series, both Umran Malik nor Sanju Samson did not get a single game, but both of them were part of India’s playing in the 1st ODI. There was a lot expected from Umran, and he delivered as well.

India managed to score 306-7 in the first innings, where Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored their individual half-centuries and combined for a century partnership as well, whereas Shreyas Iyer played a knock of 80 runs. Rishabh Pant failed to deliver yet again.

While bowling, the Indian team did not use Umran Malik in the powerplay overs, but he announced himself in style after that. New Zealand scored 42 runs in the powerplay and lost the wicket of Finn Allen. Malik then impressed everyone with his speedy spell.

Umran Malik bowling speed today

Umran Malik is known for his raw pace, and he displayed it in his debut ODI game. Everyone expected Umran to deliver quickly as he did in the IPL 2022, and he did not disappoint as well. In his very first over, he bowled a 149.6 km/h delivery which assured that Malik means business.

The very first ball of his 2nd over was a 150 km/h ball to Kane Williamson, and it is a rare sight in Indian cricket for sure. He later bowled a 153.1 km/h delivery, which was his fastest delivery of the night. Overall, it was the 2nd fastest delivery of the day as Lockie Ferguson bowled a 153.4 km/h delivery earlier in the match.

Umran also picked the important wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell. He is no inferior to this kind of pace, as he bowled a 157 Km/h delivery in the IPL 2022, which was the 2nd fastest delivery in the history of the tournament. It is certain that the Indian team has got a rare gem in Umran.