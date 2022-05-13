“Understanding Hardik’s mindset is not a rocket science”: Mohammed Shami talks about playing under Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Mohammad Shami has been brilliant in the IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans and he has acknowledged the brilliant captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

After the IPL 2022 auction, the Gujarat Titans were looking very weak on the paper, but the way they played the tournament has been absolutely brilliant. With nine wins already under their kitty, they are the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

The bowling lineup of Gujarat Titans has been their biggest asset, and the way Hardik has led the side is also applaudable. Mohammad Shami has been the leader of the bowling pack, where he has scalped 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.87. He has talked about the captaincy of Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022.

Mohammad Shami talks about playing under Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, who is captaining an IPL side for the very first time has done a fantastic job. Mohammed Shami has said that Hardik Pandya has became mellow after becoming the captain. Shami said that he asked Hardik to control his emotions on the field as the whole world is watching him.

“After he (Hardik) became captain, he has become more normal, his reactions have been tempered (mellowed). I have advised him to control his emotions on the field because the entire world watches cricket,” Shami told media persons on Friday.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, and Shami has given a lot of credit to Hardik’s captaincy. Shami said that Hardik has kept the team together. He also talked about playing under different captains. Shami said that he has played under Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, so understanding Hardik was not rocket science.

“He has kept the team together. I have witnessed a lot of changes in him as a captain in comparison to a player,” Shami said.

“Every captain has different temperament. Mahi (Dhoni) bhai was quiet, Virat was aggressive, Rohit leads according to match situations. So understanding Hardik’s mindset is not a rocket science.”