Cricket

“Understanding Hardik’s mindset is not a rocket science”: Mohammed Shami talks about playing under Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Mohammad Shami has been brilliant in the IPL 2022 for Gujarat Titans and he has acknowledged the brilliant captaincy of Hardik Pandya.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Strong desire for victory" - Ayrton Senna delivers timeless message to his followers
Next Article
Harpreet Brar IPL 2022 stats: Why is Sandeep Sharma not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings?
Cricket Latest News
Harpreet Brar IPL 2022 stats: Why is Sandeep Sharma not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings?
Harpreet Brar IPL 2022 stats: Why is Sandeep Sharma not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings?

Why Sandeep Sharma not playing today: Punjab Kings have made one tactical change to their…